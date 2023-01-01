Left Menu

Maha: Man killed after fight in beer bar on New Year's Eve in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-01-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 19:15 IST
Maha: Man killed after fight in beer bar on New Year's Eve in Nagpur
A man was killed in front of a shop in broad daylight on Sunday in Nagpur city allegedly by five persons with whom he had entered into an argument on New Year's Eve, a police official said.

Deceased Rajesh Meshram (23) and the five accused had fought over some issue in a beer bar in Samta Nagar area on Saturday evening, he said.

''The five plotted revenge and intercepted Meshram at 10am on Sunday in front of a pan shop at Kamal Square. In broad daylight and in the presence of onlookers, he was stabbed to death,'' he said.

''We arrested four persons for the murder, while one is absconding. The car they used was spotted in CCTV footage from the area. The accused are history-sheeters, while the deceased had an Arms Act case against his name,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

