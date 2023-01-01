UP: Man beaten to death in New Year party clash
A man was allegedly beaten to death following a clash during New Year celebrations here, police said on Sunday.
The incident happened in Machligaon village on Saturday night, they said.
The deceased has been identified as Sonu (25), they said.
According to police, during a New Year's party at the accused Ranju's house, an argument broke out between her family members and Sonu after he started dancing near the stage.
Following this, the woman's family members started thrashing Sonu and he fainted, they said.
After reaching the spot, the police rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.
SHO Campierganj police station Bhupinder Singh said on the complaint of the family members of the deceased, a case has been registered against four people including Ranju.
Further investigation is underway, he said.
