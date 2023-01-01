Left Menu

Child injured after touching ball like object

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-01-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 19:27 IST
A child was injured when he unintentionally touched a live bomb lying in the open at Mathabhanga in West Bengal on Sunday, a police official said.

He was playing alone in an open field in Kedarhat area of Mathabhanga sub-division in Coochbehar district when he came across the ball-like object lying near a culvert, the official said. The object went off when the child touched it unknowingly and injured him.

His parents who were working in a nearby paddy field rushed to the spot. They along with locals rushed him to the hospital.

The boy is in stable condition but in trauma, the official said quoting hospital doctors treating him.

The incident triggered a political row with the ruling TMC and the opposition parties trading charges. BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said this is the TMC government's ''gift'' to the family of the injured child on New Year's day.

''The law and order situation in West Bengal has come to such a state that bombs are lying abandoned here and there and lives of ordinary people are under threat. We had seen similar cases at Bhatpara, Titagarh and elsewhere in the recent past,'' he said.

Echoing him CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, ''TMC has gifted the bomb blast on its foundation day. This proves the deteriorating law and order situation all over the state.'' TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said the opposition believes in politicising every single incident to show the state in a ''poor light''.

''The Mathabhanga incident was a stray one. The administration is looking into it,'' he added.

