Left Menu

MP: School headmaster gets five years in jail for taking bribe of Rs 2,000

To be lenient to such accused was contrary to tenet of law and adopting a tough stance was the need of the hour, Judge Sinha said in his order.In his submission to the court, prosecutor Gautam sought severe punishment saying a teacher was a vital part of society and a guide and it would be detrimental to society if a teacher indulges in corruption.

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 01-01-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 19:45 IST
MP: School headmaster gets five years in jail for taking bribe of Rs 2,000
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh has sentenced the headmaster of a school to five years in jail for taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a guest teacher.

Chandrabhan Sen was convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act by special court judge Sudhashu Sinha on Saturday and was also fined Rs 30,000, special public prosecutor KK Gautam told PTI.

Sen, in charge headmaster of a government middle school in Surajpurakalan, some 65 kilometres from the district headquarters, had taken a bribe of Rs 2,000 from guest teacher Laxmikant Sharma to allow him to join work.

Sharma filed a complaint with Sagar Lokayukta police on January 6, 2015 and Sen was held in a trap laid two days later.

"Indulgence of public servants in corruption is a huge problem which is decaying the society. Corruption was shaking off the foundation of democracy and rule of law. To be lenient to such accused was contrary to tenet of law and adopting a tough stance was the need of the hour,'' Judge Sinha said in his order.

In his submission to the court, prosecutor Gautam sought severe punishment saying a teacher was a vital part of society and a guide and it would be detrimental to society if a teacher indulges in corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023