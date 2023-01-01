Balloon vendor killed in cylinder blast in UP's Gorakhpur, 2 injured

A balloon seller was killed while two people were injured when a cylinder used for filling balloons with gas exploded here on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Phutahwa Inar under Chauri Chaura police station area, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Srikishun Gupta (35), they said.

According to the police, the cylinder exploded when Gupta was filling gas in a balloon. He died on the spot. Dilip Sharma (25), one of the two injured, who was standing nearby got injured and lost one of his eyes, they said.

Station House Officer (Chauri Chaura) Jayant Kumar Singh said the matter is being probed. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

