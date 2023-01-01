Left Menu

Mizoram celebrates new year with special prayers, community feast

New year was celebrated on Sunday with enthusiasm and religious fervour across Mizoram after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Thanksgiving ceremonies, worship services, prayers and congregational singing were held in churches across the state. As the clock struck the midnight bell, firecrackers illuminated the sky in Aizawl and other towns of the northeastern state, while revellers roamed the streets, greeting each other with Happy New Year.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 01-01-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 19:53 IST
New year was celebrated on Sunday with enthusiasm and religious fervour across Mizoram after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanksgiving ceremonies, worship services, prayers and congregational singing were held in churches across the state. Some churches held community feasts, which are an integral part of the new year celebrations in Mizoram.

All churches in the state held midnight special prayer services to bid farewell to 2022 and welcome the new year.

Bursting of firecrackers was witnessed in towns and villages in the state, defying a prohibitory order, the police said. The government has banned firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials to ensure a peaceful and pollution-free celebration.

At least six people have been arrested for using or selling firecrackers, police said, adding that there was no law and order issue during the new year celebrations so far. As the clock struck the midnight bell, firecrackers illuminated the sky in Aizawl and other towns of the northeastern state, while revellers roamed the streets, greeting each other with 'Happy New Year'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

