2 killed, 4 injured in road accident in UP's Hapur

Two people including a class 11 student were killed after a car they were travelling in rammed into a pillar under a flyover here, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night in Pilkhuwa police station area while they were returning from Ghaziabad after New Year celebrations, they said.

Four other car passengers, in their 20s, got injured in the accident, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish (19), a resident of Pilkhuwa and Harsh (17), a resident of Meerut, they said.

Station House Officer (Pilkhuwa) Munish Pratap Singh said the families of the deceased have been informed and further investigation is underway.

