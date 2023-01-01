Wanted gangster killed in encounter with STF, Noida police

A gangster of western Uttar Pradesh was killed allegedly after an encounter with a joint team of the Noida Police and the Special Task Force here Sunday evening, officials said. ''Gangster Kapil alias Krapal suffered gunshot injuries during the encounter and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead,'' an STF officer said. The gunfight broke out in the Bisrakh area and two police officials were also believed to have suffered injuries in the encounter, according to a source. Kapil, a native of Baghpat district, had around three dozen criminal cases, including a double murder, against him, the officer said. The police in Baghpat had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, the officer added. Kapil was active in western Uttar Pradesh as a shooter of the Yogesh Bhadoda gang and more recently as member of the Sunil Rathi gang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)