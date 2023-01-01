Left Menu

Wanted gangster killed in encounter with STF, Noida police

A gangster of western Uttar Pradesh was killed allegedly after an encounter with a joint team of the Noida Police and the Special Task Force here Sunday evening, officials said. Gangster Kapil alias Krapal suffered gunshot injuries during the encounter and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, an STF officer said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-01-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 22:41 IST
Wanted gangster killed in encounter with STF, Noida police
  • Country:
  • India

A gangster of western Uttar Pradesh was killed allegedly after an encounter with a joint team of the Noida Police and the Special Task Force here Sunday evening, officials said. ''Gangster Kapil alias Krapal suffered gunshot injuries during the encounter and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead,'' an STF officer said. The gunfight broke out in the Bisrakh area and two police officials were also believed to have suffered injuries in the encounter, according to a source. Kapil, a native of Baghpat district, had around three dozen criminal cases, including a double murder, against him, the officer said. The police in Baghpat had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, the officer added. Kapil was active in western Uttar Pradesh as a shooter of the Yogesh Bhadoda gang and more recently as member of the Sunil Rathi gang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
2
Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global
4
Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023