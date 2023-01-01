Left Menu

Gangster killed in encounter in Noida, murder bid foiled: UP STF

A gangster of western Uttar Pradesh was killed allegedly after an encounter with a joint team of the Noida Police and the Special Task Force here Sunday evening, with a suspected murder attempt planned by him being foiled, officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-01-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 22:53 IST
A gangster of western Uttar Pradesh was killed allegedly after an encounter with a joint team of the Noida Police and the Special Task Force here Sunday evening, with a suspected murder attempt planned by him being foiled, officials said. ''Gangster Kapil alias Krapal suffered gunshot injuries during the encounter and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead,'' an STF officer said. The gunfight broke out in Bisrakh area and two police officials were also believed to have suffered injuries in the encounter, according to a source. Superintendent of Police (STF, Meerut zone) Kuldeep Narayan said the encounter took place as the probe agency had received a tip-off about the gangster's possible movement in the national capital region (NCR) with an associate.

“The input was that Kapil and his associate were planning a murder in NCR. Developing this information, the STF and local police station officials intercepted and surrounded the accused, who opened fire on the police team in order to escape. He got hit in retaliatory firing,” Narayan said.

The injured was first taken to a hospital in Bisrakh and then referred to the district hospital, he added.

Kapil, a native of Baghpat district, had around three dozen criminal cases against his name, including that of a double murder, the officer said. The police in Baghpat had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, the officer added. Kapil was active in western Uttar Pradesh as a shooter of the Yogesh Bhadoda gang and more recently as a member of the Sunil Rathi gang. The police did not immediately share details on the target of Kapil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

