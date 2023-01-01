DCW issues summons to police officer over death of woman in road accident

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Sunday issued summons to a senior police officer directing him to appear before the panel in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman in a road accident in the city.

In a shocking incident, a woman died after her scooter was hit by a car and her body was dragged for around four kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday, police said.

Five men travelling in the car have been arrested, they said.

''Whereas the Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognisance of media reports of death of a woman due to an alleged accident. As per media reports, in the midnight of New Year, a car allegedly hit the scooty of a woman in Kanjhawla area of Delhi. Reportedly, the car dragged the woman on the road for around 7-8 kilometers. The dead body of the woman was found on the road without any clothes,'' the DCW notice to the officer read.

It has asked the DCP of outer district to appear before it on January 5.

''Whereas the Commission has taken this matter very seriously and wishes to enquire into it. The Commission also wishes to examine the safety measures taken by Delhi Police on New Year’s eve and the circumstances in which the girl was dragged by the car without being noticed by anyone” the notice further read.

