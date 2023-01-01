DCW notice to Delhi Police over death of 2 women in old age home fire

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday issued a notice to the city police in connection with the death of two women in a fire at an old age nursing home in south Delhi's Greater Kailash.

Calling it a ''very serious and painful matter'', the panel sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of those responsible for alleged negligence and details on whether any arrest has been made.

The panel has also sought information on whether the home had necessary licenses from the Department of Social Welfare, Women and Child Department, Health Department and the fire clearance.

It has sought an action taken report in the matter by January 6. The two elderly women were killed early Sunday morning after the fire broke out at Antara Care for Seniors in Greater Kailash II area, officials said.

Thirteen inmates were rescued, they said, adding there were around 35 people in the four-storey building when the incident took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)