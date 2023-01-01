Blinken, China's Qin discussed U.S.-China relationship in phone call
Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 23:58 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with incoming Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang over the phone on Sunday, Blinken said on Twitter, after China last week appointed its ambassador to the United States to be its new foreign minister.
Blinken said he discussed the U.S.-China relationship and maintaining open lines of communication in his phone call with Qin.
