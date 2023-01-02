Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Our unity contrasts with Russian fear
Ukraine's unity and sense of purpose contrast sharply with the fear that prevails throughout Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. "The feeling we all have of unity, of authenticity, of life itself, contrasts sharply with the fear that prevails in Russia," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "They are afraid.
"The feeling we all have of unity, of authenticity, of life itself, contrasts sharply with the fear that prevails in Russia," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"They are afraid. You can feel it. And they are right to be afraid. Because they will lose. Drones, missiles, everything else will not help them. Because we stand united. They are united only by fear."
