2 women killed in fire at old age home in Delhi's GK-II

Two elderly women were killed early Sunday after a fire broke out at an old age nursing home in south Delhi's Greater Kailash II area, officials said.

Thirteen inmates of Antara Care for Seniors were rescued, they said, adding there were around 35 people in the four-storey building when the incident took place.

Police got the information about the fire at around 5.10 am through a passerby.

Five fire tenders and a few ambulances were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control by 6.50 am, the fire department said.

According to police, the fire occurred on the building's second floor where two charred bodies were found.

The deceased were identified as Kanchan Arora, 86, and Kamal, 92.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to police seeking details about the FIR registered in the matter and other information.

The crime and forensic teams were called to the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Of the 13 inmates who were rescued, one has been admitted to Max Hospital, Saket while 12 others have been shifted to Antara Care's another branch in Jasola, Chowdhary said, adding the matter is being investigated.

Police said a team went upstairs using the fire exit of the building located its backside and rescued the elderly people who were not in a position to use stairs.

A police officer said that due to fire and heat, the glass on the front side of the building was falling, impeding the rescue work.

Head constable Paramjeet Singh along with his colleagues used the fire extinguishers to douse the flames. According to police, the staff members of the old home themselves came out of the building when it caught fire. The police staff rescued the elderly people who were inside the premises. A senior police officer said that Singh rescued many of them, while head constable Rajeev helped one of them to reach hospital. ''When I was in the police station, we received information regarding the incident and reached the spot. There was a major fire on the upper side of the building. There were 15 people inside the premises. Those who were present on the ground and first floor, they were rescued by the staff of the nursing home,'' Singh said. The fire was on the front side of the building and there was huge smoke also due to which it was not possible to get the access of the premises from the front gate. The police team broke the fire exit on the rear side of the building and gained entry, Singh said. ''We used the fire extinguishers in order to try to control the blaze. There was a lot of smoke. We broke some of the glasses of the building in order to release the smoke from the building. Out of the 15, we managed to rescue 13 people who were not in condition to walk. I also received minor injury on my legs while breaking the glasses,'' Singh said. There were eight to ten police personnel in the team. As the fire broke out, the third floor of the building also got filled with smoke affecting some inmates, police said, adding the families of both the deceased were informed about the incident.

The son of one of the victims who was coming to India from England to meet her mother landed here around 8.30 am, police said. He used to visit his mother regularly, they said, adding the family members of other deceased woman live in Noida.

According to sources, it was suspected that some burning candles might have caused the fire. However, a detailed investigation will ascertain the exact cause of fire, they said.

A case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against unknown persons at CR Park police station, police said.

According to a spokesperson of Antara Cares, who was present at the spot, all necessary safety equipment was available in the building.

''We adhere to all the necessary/prescribed safety procedures i.e. designated number of fire extinguishers on every floor, appropriate fire extinguishing equipment, access to water for the hose wheel, etc. We are cognizant of and compliant with all safety regulations,'' the spokesperson said.

There were 15 residents and three companions with them, while 12 staff members, five in-house team members (in the rooms of the residents) and one guard were present in the building, the spokesperson said, adding there were total 32 rooms with 38 beds.

The spokesperson further said that one resident (who is now stable) was shifted to the hospital, nine moved to Jasola care home, and three went to their respective homes.

''Out of those nine, seven are being moved to our another centre in Gurugram,'' the spokesperson said.

This was the second fire incident in a week in south Delhi.

On Thursday, just after midnight, shops in a three-storey building in Sangam Vihar area caught fire.

According to police, the building was engulfed in smoke and families living on the first and second floors had to be rescued with use of ladder. Fourteen people had been rescued and no casualty was reported in that incident.

