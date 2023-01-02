Left Menu

Probe into death of two Russians being conducted in open mind: Odisha DGP

A four-member CB team, including two forensic experts, was formed to assist the CID in probing into the deaths.The investigating agency has also collected the burnt remnants of Antov and Bidenov from a cremation ground near Rayagada, according to an official statement.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-01-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 00:02 IST
As sleuths of the CID and the Crime Branch are investigating the death of two Russians, including a lawmaker of that country, Odisha DGP S K Bansal on Sunday said the probe is being conducted in an ''open mind'' and ''no evidence of any foul play'' has been found so far. Pavel Antov (65), a lawmaker in Russia, died after allegedly falling from a hotel's third floor in Rayagada on December 24, while his friend Vladimir Bidenov (61) was found dead in his room on December 22.

Two separate cases of unnatural deaths were registered at the Sadar Police Station in Rayagada.

There is ''no evidence of any foul play so far'' behind the death of the two Russians, the DGP said.

Replying to a question on whether help from Interpol will be sought, the DGP said the CID-CB will seek the assistance of the International Criminal Police Organization, if needed. Bansal said senior and efficient officials of the state Criminal Investigation Department and the CB were engaged in the probe. “Till now, we have not found anything suspicious in the death of the two Russians”, he said.

A four-member CB team, including two forensic experts, was formed to assist the CID in probing into the deaths.

The investigating agency has also collected the burnt remnants of Antov and Bidenov from a cremation ground near Rayagada, according to an official statement. The burnt remnants will be sent for forensic examination, it said.

The post-mortem report of the Russian MP indicates that he died of internal injury after a fall, while that of Bidenov points to a heart attack as the cause of death, police said.

The last rites of the two deceased were completed with the consent of their family members and the Russian Embassy.

A group of four Russians, including Antov and Bidenov, along with their Delhi-based tour guide Jitendra Singh reached Odisha on December 19 and they first visited Daringbadi in Kandhamal district on December 20 before proceeding to Rayagada town where they checked in the hotel on December 21.

