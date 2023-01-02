Kyiv's mayor says blasts hit Kyiv's Desnianskiy district, emergency services at site
An explosion took place in Kyiv's Desnianskiy district, the capital's mayor said early on Monday, adding that emergency services are at the site. "An explosion in the Desnianskiy district of Kyiv. Details later," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Ukrainian presidential aide, said drone debris hit a road in the district, in Kyiv's northeast, damaging a building next to it.
An explosion took place in Kyiv's Desnianskiy district, the capital's mayor said early on Monday, adding that emergency services are at the site. "An explosion in the Desnianskiy district of Kyiv. All services are on site. Details later," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Ukrainian presidential aide, said drone debris hit a road in the district, in Kyiv's northeast, damaging a building next to it. "Information about (potential) casualties is being clarified," Tymoshenko said on Telegram.
