Syrian state media says Israeli 'aggression' targets southern region of Damascus city
Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2023 05:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 05:00 IST
Israeli "aggression" targeted the southern region of the capital Damascus early on Monday, Syrian state media said.
No details were immediately available, and there were no initial reports of damage or casualties.
Earlier state media said explosions were heard over the capital.
