Syria says Israel attacks areas around southern Damascus city

Two regional intelligence sources say the strikes hit an outpost by Iran's Quds Force and militias it backs, whose presence has spread in Syria in recent years.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2023 05:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 05:40 IST
(Adds more details and background) AMMAN, Jan 2 (Reuters) -

The Syrian army said on Monday that Israel struck parts of southern Damascus in the latest string of strikes that regional intelligence sources say target Iran-linked assets. There were no initial reports of damage or casualties and earlier state media said explosions were heard over the capital.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian backed militia targets in Syria, saying its goal was to erode Tehran’s military presence which Western intelligence sources say has expanded in recent year in the war-torn country. The Israel Defence Force did not immediately comment on the attack.

Two regional intelligence sources say the strikes hit an outpost by Iran’s Quds Force and militias it backs, whose presence has spread in Syria in recent years. They say the Iranians have a strong presence in the Sayeda Zainab neighbourhood of southern Damascus where Iranian backed militias have a string of underground bases.

Iran’s proxy militias led by Lebanon’s Hezbollah now hold sway in vast areas in eastern and southern Syria and northwest as well as several suburbs around the capital.

