Rajouri attack: Cordon-and-search operation intensified to track down suspected terrorists

Security forces on Monday intensified a cordon-and-search operation by inducting additional personnel to track down two suspected terrorists involved in an attack on a particular community in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district.Four civilians were killed and six injured after the suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in Upper Dangri village on Sunday evening, according to officials.The cordon-and-search operation has been intensified.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2023 10:53 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 10:50 IST
Security forces on Monday intensified a cordon-and-search operation by inducting additional personnel to track down two suspected terrorists involved in an attack on a particular community in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Four civilians were killed and six injured after the suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in Upper Dangri village on Sunday evening, according to officials.

''The cordon-and-search operation has been intensified. It was resumed this morning and additional troops have been inducted,'' a senior police officer told PTI.

In Rajouri town, people along with the bodies of those killed in the attack gathered at Dangri chowk and blocked roads. They are demanding that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha come to protest site, officials said. On the hunt for the suspected terrorists, the officer said army, police, special operation group and Central Reserve Police Force personnel are involved in the cordon-and-search operation. Drones and sniffer dogs have also been deployed, the officials said.

Security has been beefed up in view of the attack in Rajouri, where there is a complete shut down in protest against the killings. The two injured person airlifted to GMC hospital in Jammu from Rajouri last night for specialised have been operated upon and their condition is being monitored, officials said.

