4 injured in explosion in J-K's Rajouri
PTI | Rajouri | Updated: 02-01-2023 10:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 10:51 IST
Four people were injured in an explosion in Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, official sources said.
The incident comes a day after four civilians were killed and six injured after suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in the area. The blast occurred in Dangri village where there was firing on some houses on Sunday evening, the sources said.
In the incident, four persons were injured, they said and added that they are being taken to a hospital.
