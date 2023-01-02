Left Menu

Three of family killed in duplex fire in Ahmedabad

A couple and their eight-year-old son were killed in a fire that broke out in a bedroom of their duplex house in Ahmedabad on Monday morning, a fire official said.The victims were in the bedroom located on the first floor of the house when the blaze erupted at around 5 am, divisional fire officer Om Jadeja said.The cause of the fire is not yet clear and a forensic team has been engaged to ascertain it.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-01-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 10:52 IST
Three of family killed in duplex fire in Ahmedabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple and their eight-year-old son were killed in a fire that broke out in a bedroom of their duplex house in Ahmedabad on Monday morning, a fire official said.

The victims were in the bedroom located on the first floor of the house when the blaze erupted at around 5 am, divisional fire officer Om Jadeja said.

''The cause of the fire is not yet clear and a forensic team has been engaged to ascertain it. We cannot rule out the possibility of suicide. It is also possible that the family was using fire to keep the room warm and got trapped when the blaze erupted,'' he said.

''When the first response vehicle reached the site after receiving a call, some people were shouting for help. When the rescue team entered the building, they found three bodies lying near the bedroom door on the first floor of the duplex,'' the official said.

The victims possibly died of smoke inhalation. Some of the body parts were also found burnt, Jadeja said.

The deceased were identified as Jayesh Vaghela (40), his wife Hansaben (35) and their son Rohan. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The firefighting team managed to control the blaze before it could spread to other parts of the house, the official said. An investigation is on into the incident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023