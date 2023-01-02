Left Menu

Inhuman, head hangs in shame: Delhi LG on woman's death after being dragged by car for 4 km

All aspects are being thoroughly looked into, Saxena said in a tweet on Sunday night. The LG further cautioned against opportunistic scavenging and urged people to work towards a more sensitive society. Even as every possible support/help and beyond to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 10:55 IST
Inhuman, head hangs in shame: Delhi LG on woman's death after being dragged by car for 4 km
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has condemned an incident in which a woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and her body dragged for four kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala here, saying his head hung in shame over the ''inhuman'' crime.

The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for around four kilometres from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on Sunday, police said.

Five men travelling in the car have been arrested, they added.

''My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators.

''Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into,'' Saxena said in a tweet on Sunday night.

The LG further cautioned against opportunistic scavenging and urged people to work towards a more sensitive society.

''Even as every possible support/help and beyond to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let's together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

