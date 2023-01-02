Maha cracker factory fire: Death toll rises to 4

The death toll in the blaze in a firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Solapur district has gone up to four after one more person succumbed to injuries on Monday, an official said.

The blaze had erupted after a blast on Sunday at the unit located in Shirala village of Barshi taluka, around 400 km from Mumbai.

Three workers were killed after the incident and as many others injured, police had said.

One of the injured persons died during treatment in the early hours of Monday, the official said.

A worker was undergoing treatment at the Solapur civil hospital, while another injured person was discharged, he said.

