Left Menu

Maha cracker factory fire: Death toll rises to 4

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 11:03 IST
Maha cracker factory fire: Death toll rises to 4
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in the blaze in a firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Solapur district has gone up to four after one more person succumbed to injuries on Monday, an official said.

The blaze had erupted after a blast on Sunday at the unit located in Shirala village of Barshi taluka, around 400 km from Mumbai.

Three workers were killed after the incident and as many others injured, police had said.

One of the injured persons died during treatment in the early hours of Monday, the official said.

A worker was undergoing treatment at the Solapur civil hospital, while another injured person was discharged, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023