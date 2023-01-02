Child killed, 4 injured in explosion in J-K's Rajouri

Left Menu

A child was killed and four others injured in an IED explosion on Monday near the house of one of the victims of the suspected terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmirs Dangri village, officials said.On Sunday evening, suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in the area in Rajouri district killing four civilians and injuring six, according to officials.The improvised explosive device blast has taken place near the house of the first firing incident.

PTI | Rajouri | Updated: 02-01-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 11:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A child was killed and four others injured in an IED explosion on Monday near the house of one of the victims of the suspected terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Dangri village, officials said.

On Sunday evening, suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in the area in Rajouri district killing four civilians and injuring six, according to officials.

''The (improvised explosive device) blast has taken place near the house of the first firing incident. Five people were injured. One child succumbed to injuries and another is critical,'' Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

The injured have been take to a hospital, he said, adding that another suspected IED has been spotted.

There were several people, including the kin of the Sunday attack's victim, in the house when blast took place between 9 to 9.30 am, eyewitnesses said.

''I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families'', Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

