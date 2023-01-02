Left Menu

Rajouri attack: LG announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, jobs to kin of those killed

My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, Sinha said in a tweet.The lieutenant governor announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in the dastardly attack.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 11:45 IST
Rajouri attack: LG announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, jobs to kin of those killed
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Those behind the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Dangri village will not go unpunished, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday and announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia and a government job to the next of kin of the civilians killed in the incident.

Four people were killed and six others injured on Sunday in the attack in Rajouri district, and on Monday, an IED blast near one of the victim's house claimed a child's life and hurt four others.

''I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,'' Sinha said in a tweet.

The lieutenant governor announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians ''martyred in the dastardly attack''. He said that the seriously injured would be given Rs 1 lakh.

Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured, Sinha said.

Protests over the Dangri attack and the IED blast rocked Rajouri town, amid a complete shut down.

The Sunday attack was the first such in the past many years in the otherwise peaceful Jammu region and coincided with the first day of the New Year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023