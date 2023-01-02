Left Menu

'Sultanpuri accident accused a BJP member,' alleges AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday alleged that one of the accused in the Sultanpuri car accident case, Manoj Mittal, is a BJP leader and a hoarding bearing his picture hangs outside the local police station where he and his other friends are currently lodged.He also alleged that the woman who was dragged under the car of the accused was found naked, and demanded that the police conduct an investigation into whether she was raped too.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 13:20 IST
He also alleged that the woman who was dragged under the car of the accused was found naked, and demanded that the police conduct an investigation into whether she was raped too. Delhi BJP media cell head Harish Khurana, in his turn, said that the police had already arrested the accused, and the guilty should be given the strictest punishment regardless of the party they belong to. Bhardwaj on Monday also released a video purported to be showing the Sultanpuri Police Station where Mittal’s hoarding is installed. ''Police are trying to cover up the matter because one of the culprits is a BJP member. The DCP is covering up the case saying the music in the car was so loud that the perpetrators didn't notice a girl was stuck in their car. ''How is it possible that the girl's clothes were missing when her body was recovered? There should be an investigation into this matter,'' Bhardwaj alleged.

A 20-year-old woman riding a scooty was hit by a car and dragged for around four kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday.

Five men travelling in a Maruti Baleno have been apprehended in connection with the incident, police said.

