Noida: Gangster killed in encounter with STF had 5 murders to his name

Gangster Kapil, who succumbed to bullet injuries after an encounter with the Special Task Force STF and the Noida Police here, was active in western Uttar Pradesh since 2008 and was an accused in at least five murder cases, according to official records.Kapil, who also went by the name Krapal, was mostly active in Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, and Bulandshahr districts of UP, but had FIRs lodged against him in Gurugram and Delhi too, the police record showed.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-01-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 13:32 IST
Gangster Kapil, who succumbed to bullet injuries after an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) and the Noida Police here, was active in western Uttar Pradesh since 2008 and was an accused in at least five murder cases, according to official records.

Kapil, who also went by the name Krapal, was mostly active in Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, and Bulandshahr districts of UP, but had FIRs lodged against him in Gurugram and Delhi too, the police record showed. The 33-year-old died after he suffered injuries in a gunfight with a joint team of the STF and the Noida Police here Sunday evening, Superintendent of Police (STF Meerut Zone) Kuldeep Narayan said. The encounter happened when a police team intercepted him in the Bisrakh area over a tip-off about his movement in NCR for a planned murder, Narayan said. The officer said Kapil had around three dozen criminal cases against him. According to official records accessed by PTI, he was first booked at Khekra Police Station in Baghpat in 2008 under IPC section 308 (attempt to culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

He was booked for the first time in a murder case in 2010 at Muzaffarnagar's Fugana Police Station.

In 2014, he had back-to-back murder cases lodged against him at Khekra and Baraut police stations in Baghpat. Before the year ended, he had one more murder FIR to his name at Baghpat Police Station. The latest murder case against him was lodged at Khekra Police Station in Baghpat in February 2022 for allegedly gunning down a man and his grandson. Kapil worked as a shooter for the Vikas Badhoda gang before defecting to the Sunil Rathi gang, both active in western UP, according to a police officer.

