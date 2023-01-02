Left Menu

Delhi HC dismisses with costs plea by NGOs against TVC constitution

The court also observed that none of the newly nominated members to the TVCs were made parties to the petition and the reasons for initial nomination of the petitioners to the TVCs is not apparent from the plea.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 13:39 IST
Delhi HC dismisses with costs plea by NGOs against TVC constitution
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has dismissed with a cost of Rs 10,000 a petition by certain NGOs against their non-nomination to Town Vending Committees constituted in the city, saying they have no legal right to be nominated in perpetuity.

A bench headed by Justice Manmohan said the petitioners only have a "right to be considered for nomination" as members to the committees but ''no legal or vested right'' to be nominated, and asked them to pay the costs to the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee.

"The present writ petition and pending application being bereft of merit are dismissed with cost of Rs 10,000 to be paid to Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee," said the bench, also comprising Justice Saurabh Banerjee, in the order.

The petitioners said they were associations of street vendors who are aggrieved by their removal from the membership of the Town Vending Committees (TVCs) as NGO members in spite of their nomination to the committees constituted by the Delhi government earlier in the 2018.

They said when the TVCs were re-constituted in 2019 in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the petitioners were removed from membership without giving any reason or any notice or any opportunity of being heard. The court observed that having been nominated once to the TVCs would not give the petitioners a fundamental or legal right to continue to be re-nominated as members of the TVCs in perpetuity.

"This Court is of the view that the petitioners have only a right to be considered for nomination to the TVCs, but they have no legal or vested right to be nominated as members of TVCs," the court said. The court stated the government is well within its right to re-constitute TVCs and "the tendency to get nomination through court proceeding needs to be and is deprecated." It further noted that there is also no allegation in the writ petition that the newly nominated members were not qualified or appointed for extraneous reasons and that there is no allegation of bias against any particular official. The court also observed that none of the newly nominated members to the TVCs were made parties to the petition and the reasons for initial nomination of the petitioners to the TVCs is not apparent from the plea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023