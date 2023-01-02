Delhi HC dismisses with costs plea by NGOs against TVC constitution

The Delhi High Court has dismissed with a cost of Rs 10,000 a petition by certain NGOs against their non-nomination to Town Vending Committees constituted in the city, saying they have no legal right to be nominated in perpetuity.

A bench headed by Justice Manmohan said the petitioners only have a "right to be considered for nomination" as members to the committees but ''no legal or vested right'' to be nominated, and asked them to pay the costs to the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee.

"The present writ petition and pending application being bereft of merit are dismissed with cost of Rs 10,000 to be paid to Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee," said the bench, also comprising Justice Saurabh Banerjee, in the order.

The petitioners said they were associations of street vendors who are aggrieved by their removal from the membership of the Town Vending Committees (TVCs) as NGO members in spite of their nomination to the committees constituted by the Delhi government earlier in the 2018.

They said when the TVCs were re-constituted in 2019 in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the petitioners were removed from membership without giving any reason or any notice or any opportunity of being heard. The court observed that having been nominated once to the TVCs would not give the petitioners a fundamental or legal right to continue to be re-nominated as members of the TVCs in perpetuity.

"This Court is of the view that the petitioners have only a right to be considered for nomination to the TVCs, but they have no legal or vested right to be nominated as members of TVCs," the court said. The court stated the government is well within its right to re-constitute TVCs and "the tendency to get nomination through court proceeding needs to be and is deprecated." It further noted that there is also no allegation in the writ petition that the newly nominated members were not qualified or appointed for extraneous reasons and that there is no allegation of bias against any particular official. The court also observed that none of the newly nominated members to the TVCs were made parties to the petition and the reasons for initial nomination of the petitioners to the TVCs is not apparent from the plea.

