Proud to be governor of Maha that boasts of best police force: Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday said he feels proud to be the governor of the state that boasts of the best police force in the country and asked the security personnel to use modern technological tools to tackle challenges coming from the coastal border and issues like cyber security, drug menace and Naxalism.

He was speaking at an event to mark the Maharashtra Police Raising Day where he inspected the ceremonial parade and received a salute by marching columns of the state police.

The day is celebrated to commemorate the presentation of the state police flag on January 2, 1961 by then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The function was organised by Maharashtra Police at the State Reserve Police Force ground at Goregaon in Mumbai.

On the occasion, Koshyari said, ''I feel proud to be the governor of a state that boasts of the best police force in the country.'' He called upon the state police to harness Artificial Intelligence and other modern technological tools to tackle emerging challenges like cyber security, drug menace, Naxalism and the challenges coming from the coastal border.

The governor praised the state police personnel for being the frontline COVID-19 warriors alongside doctors and nurses during the pandemic.

Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Commissioner of Police of Vivek Phansalkar, other senior serving and retired police officers, jawans and their family members were present. This year, the police band presented a musical ensemble while a team of 46 commandos presented the Silent Arm Drill.

The dog squad also presented an impressive show on the occasion.

