Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a COVID test -QNA

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 02-01-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 14:41 IST
Qatar will from Tuesday require travelers arriving from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, Qatar's state news agency QNA said on Monday.
The testing requirement is imposed on all travelers regardless of vaccination status, the agency added.
