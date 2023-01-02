Maha: Cop commits suicide by jumping in front of moving train

A 55-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at a railway crossing in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said on Monday. Head constable Pramod Raut had arrived at Manish Nagar railway crossing on his motorcycle around 8 pm on Sunday, an official said.

Raut parked his two-wheeler and walked to the crossing, where he jumped in front of a moving train. He was killed on the spot, he said.

The deceased was attached to Beltarodi police station of Nagpur city, and was a resident of Manewada, the official said. A case of accidental death was registered by Beltarodi police and further probe is underway, he added.

