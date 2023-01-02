Maha: Cop commits suicide by jumping in front of moving train
He was killed on the spot, he said.The deceased was attached to Beltarodi police station of Nagpur city, and was a resident of Manewada, the official said. A case of accidental death was registered by Beltarodi police and further probe is underway, he added.
- Country:
- India
A 55-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at a railway crossing in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said on Monday. Head constable Pramod Raut had arrived at Manish Nagar railway crossing on his motorcycle around 8 pm on Sunday, an official said.
Raut parked his two-wheeler and walked to the crossing, where he jumped in front of a moving train. He was killed on the spot, he said.
The deceased was attached to Beltarodi police station of Nagpur city, and was a resident of Manewada, the official said. A case of accidental death was registered by Beltarodi police and further probe is underway, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manish
- Pramod Raut
- Raut
- Maharashtra
- Nagpur city
- Nagpur
- Manewada
ALSO READ
Karnataka, Maharashtra CM's talks with HM Amit Shah should be made public: Ajit Pawar on border row
Maharashtra: Koshyari’s remarks, border row with Karnataka to dominate winter session
PM mediates in Russia-Ukraine war but ignores Maha-K'taka border issue, not sign of good politician: Raut
Amid border dispute, Maharashtra Assembly likely to witness stormy winter session
Maharashtra: Opposition to target govt over border dispute, investment loss