Chhattisgarh: Four killed, six injured in road accident in Jashpur district

Four persons of a family were killed and six others were injured after their car rammed into a tree in Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Monday.The accident took place on Sunday, the first day of the new year, when they were coming back from a picnic at Gutta waterfall under Narayanpur police station limits, he said.The deceased have been identified as Anil Singh, his sister Jayanti, his son Mohit 8 and 11-month-old girl Venisha.

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 02-01-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 15:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons of a family were killed and six others were injured after their car rammed into a tree in Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday, the first day of the new year, when they were coming back from a picnic at Gutta waterfall under Narayanpur police station limits, he said.

''The deceased have been identified as Anil Singh, his sister Jayanti, his son Mohit (8) and 11-month-old girl Venisha. There were 10 persons in the car. Singh died on the spot, while the other three succumbed during treatment,'' said Jashpur Superintendent of Police D Ravishankar.

''The driver seems to have lost control at a sharp turn between the waterfall and dam, leading to the vehicle crashing into a tree. Of the six injured, two have been shifted to Ranchi in neighbouring Jharkhand for advanced treatment,'' he said.

A case under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions has been registered in connection with the accident, the SP added.

