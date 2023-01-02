Left Menu

Woman's body dragged by car: AAP stages protest outside Delhi L-G's residence

Police have said the victims body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for postmortem. They said the victims leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 15:29 IST
Representative Image
Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Monday staged a protest outside the residence of Lieutenant General V K Saxena and demanded his resignation over the incident of a woman's body being dragged for four kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter.

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded the strictest punishment for those behind the incident, Saxena said his head hung in shame over the ''inhuman'' crime.

Around 200 AAP leaders and workers, including MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Durgesh Pathak, gathered outside Raj Niwas at Civil Lines and raised slogans seeking answers over the incident and demanding the L-G's resignation.

Security around the L-G's residence has been beefed up with barricades being put up and water canons deployed in the area.

A 20-year-old woman died after her scooty was hit by a car and her body was dragged for around four kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday. According to police, five men travelling in the car have been arrested. Police have said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for postmortem. They said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

