Unique hallmark of 108th Indian Science Congress would be 'Children Science Congress'

The 108th Indian Science Congress being inaugurated at Nagpur tomorrow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will focus on sustainable development with inclusive involvement of all sections of society including women.

Stating this in a pre-conference briefing to the media, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology & Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the focal theme of this year's Science Congress has been very thoughtfully finalized as "Science & Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment". He said, the Conference will deliberate on holistic growth, reviewed economies, and sustainable goals, while at the same time address the possible obstacles to the growth of women in science & technology.

The Minister said, a unique hallmark of the Indian Science Congress this year would be "Children Science Congress" being organized to provide opportunity for children to use their scientific temperament and knowledge and to realize their creativity through scientific experiment.

Dr Jitendra Singh also pointed to a new event being added to this year's Science Congress in the form of what has been titled as "Tribal Science Congress". This will seek to showcase the empowerment of tribal women and also provide a platform for display of indigenous accent knowledge system and practice.

The Plenary Sessions, the Minister informed, will feature Nobel Laureates, leading Indian and foreign researchers, experts and technocrats from a wide variety of fields, including space, defense, IT and medical research. The technical sessions will showcase path-breaking and applied research in Agriculture and Forestry Sciences, Animal, Veterinary and Fishery Sciences, Anthropological and Behavioural Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Earth System Sciences, Engineering Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Information and Communication Science & Technology, Material Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Medical Sciences, New Biology, Physical Sciences, and Plant Sciences, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh also referred to a special attraction of the event, the mega expo "Pride of India" which will display the strengths and achievements of Government, Corporate, PSUs, Academic and R&D Institutes, Innovators & Entrepreneurs from all across the country. Prominent developments, major achievements and the significant contributions largely of Indian Science and Technology to the society will be showcased in the exhibition.

Apart from these 14 sections, there will be a Women's Science Congress, a Farmers' Science Congress, a Children's Science Congress, a Tribal Meet, a section on Science and Society and a Science Communicators' Congress.

Among the top dignitaries who will grace the inaugural session are Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Maharashtra Public Universities, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union Minister and Chairman of the Advisory Committee of RTMNU Centenary Celebrations, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology & Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

Vice Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Dr. Subhash R. Chaudhari, and General President of Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), Kolkata, Dr. (Mrs.) Vijay Laxmi Saxena will be prominently present.

Vigyan Jyot - Flame of Knowledge - was conceived on the lines of the Olympic flame. It is a movement dedicated to nurturing scientific temper in the society, especially the youth. The flame, installed at the University campus, will continue to be alight until the end of the 108th Indian Science Congress.

