Raj HC queries Assembly Speaker on resignation of Congress MLAs

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-01-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 16:07 IST
The Rajasthan High Court on Monday sought to know from state Assembly Speaker C P Joshi what decision he has taken on the resignations of Congress MLAs pending before him.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Shubha Mehta directed state advocate general M S Singhvi to seek instructions from the Speaker in this regard.

The matter has now been listed for hearing on January 16.

On September 25, over 90 Congress MLAs submitted their resignation to Joshi while opposing the Congress Legislature Party meeting called to determine Gehlot's successor as chief minister as he was the frontrunner for the post of Congress president at that time.

BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore had filed a petition in the high court seeking direction to the Speaker of the legislative assembly to decide on the resignations given by MLAs of the ruling Congress party.

During the proceedings, Rathore objected to the appearance of state advocate general Singhvi on behalf of the Speaker and alleged that the state government was misusing the office of the Assembly Speaker for its benefit.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria had also met the Speaker on October 18 and requested him to accept the resignation of Congress MLAs including ministers.

Recently, the Congress had indicated that the MLAs are likely to withdraw their resignation before the start of the Assembly session on January 23.

