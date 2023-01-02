Left Menu

Greece: Baby's body found in dam; mother arrested

A woman has been arrested in northern Greece after her 11-month-old daughter was found dead in an irrigation dam, police said Monday.The 29-year-old suspect, whose name wasnt provided by authorities, is due to appear before a public prosecutor later Monday to face murder charges. She told police during questioning that she had left her daughter at the viewing area of the dam, 18 kilometres 11 miles from her home, authorities said.

PTI | Thessaloniki | Updated: 02-01-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 16:58 IST
A woman has been arrested in northern Greece after her 11-month-old daughter was found dead in an irrigation dam, police said Monday.

The 29-year-old suspect, whose name wasn't provided by authorities, is due to appear before a public prosecutor later Monday to face murder charges. Police rescuers found the baby's body in the Aliakmonas Dam, about 500 kilometres (310 miles) north of Athens. Police said the suspect had received psychiatric treatment at a public hospital in the past and that the girl's disappearance had been reported by relatives.

The woman, who lives with her mother and grandfather in a village near the northern city of Veroia, was last seen with her child on New Year's Eve and left the home after ordering a taxi. She told police during questioning that she had left her daughter at the viewing area of the dam, 18 kilometres (11 miles) from her home, authorities said.

