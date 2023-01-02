Kanjhawala case: Woman dragged 12 km by car, medical board to conduct autopsy, say police

Police on Monday said the woman who died after her two-wheeler was hit by a car in outer Delhi was dragged 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the vehicle and a medical board has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem.

Addressing a press conference here, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said fresh charges could be added against the five accused arrested in connection with the case on the basis of the post-mortem report.

The accused have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy, according to police.

''The accused will be taken to the scene of the crime to verify their version of events. The timeline of events will be established on the basis of CCTV footage and digital evidence,'' Hooda told reporters.

''The forensic examination of the vehicle is also being done,'' he said.

The victim's family is being updated about the investigation and has been assured that the police will gather all evidence to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment, the officer said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora spoke in the same vein.

''The case of the death of a girl on a road in Kanjhawala area of outer Delhi is extremely tragic. All five main accused have been arrested. At present, many of our teams are engaged in investigating the incident. Delhi Police is in constant touch with the family members of the deceased and providing all assistance to them,'' Arora said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, he said, ''We are with them (the victim's family) in this hour of grief. I want to assure all of you that according to the facts found in the investigation, we will set an example by taking the strictest legal action so that such incidents do not happen again.'' A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media.

