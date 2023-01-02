Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul attack
Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 17:10 IST
Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Taliban forces in Kabul on Sunday, the group said in a post on Telegram on Monday.
An explosion outside the military airport in the Afghan capital had caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taliban challenges neighbour Pakistan as clashes erupt on border
Taliban militants claim responsibility for last Tuesday attack in Pakistan
Afghanistan: Taliban urged to halt public floggings and executions
One killed as Taliban militants take hostages in northwest Pakistan
Taliban militants seize police station, take hostages in northwest Pakistan