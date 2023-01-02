Left Menu

Israeli foreign minister sees Abraham Accords summit in Morocco in March

Updated: 02-01-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 17:35 IST
  • Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday he planned to attend a summit in March with counterparts from Arab countries that have drawn closer to Israel following a U.S.-sponsored diplomatic drive in 2020.

Cohen, who took office last week as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right coalition government, said the summit would be hosted by Morocco, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement did not name other countries. Israel has in the past cited Morocco, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan as belonging to the Abraham Accords.

