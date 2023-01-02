Left Menu

Maha: Court acquits couple in a case of defrauding investors

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 18:11 IST
Maha: Court acquits couple in a case of defrauding investors
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Maharashtra's Thane acquitted a couple in a case registered under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act for allegedly defrauding investors. Special judge P S Vithalani on Saturday noted that the prosecution had not made out a case against the accused who owned J M Freight Services.

The Thane police's economic offences wing (EOW) had registered a case against the duo in 2009 for allegedly duping investors.

The prosecution had alleged that the couple had accepted investments, but never paid their investors the principal amount or the returns.

The judge in his order directed that the designated officer appointed under the MPID make equitable distribution of Rs 29,40,000 cash and proceeds from the auction of six buses, which were seized during the course of the investigation.

The distribution should be done within four months and a compliance report should be submitted to the court, the order stated.

Appearing for the alleged accused, advocate Makarand Abhyankar argued that no offence was committed by the duo, as they had never refused to pay the investors nor was there any lapse of payment or dues.

Based on the argument, the court agreed to the submissions of the counsel and acquitted the couple in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023