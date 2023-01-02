Left Menu

Effects of cross-border terrorism can't be contained within a region: Jaishankar

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 02-01-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 18:20 IST
Effects of cross-border terrorism can't be contained within a region: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday asserted that the effects of cross-border terrorism cannot be contained within a region, especially so when they are deeply connected to narcotics and illegal weapons trade and other forms of international crimes.

Addressing a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg here, Jaishankar said they had an open and productive discussion on a range of regional and global situations and by and large, the approaches of both the nations are similar, ''though obviously we are located in different regions and we have our particular compulsions''.

He said they spoke at some length on the threats to international peace and security that are posed by terrorism, including its cross-border practices, by violent extremism, radicalisation and fundamentalism.

The effects of terrorism, Jaishankar said, cannot be contained within a region, especially so when they are ''deeply connected to narcotics and illegal weapons trade and other forms of international crimes''.

''Since the epicentre (of terrorism) is located so close to India, naturally our experiences and insights are useful to others,'' the minister said without naming any country.

Jaishankar, who arrived here from Cyprus, is on the second leg of his two-nation tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023