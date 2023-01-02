Cong MLA fires in air at New Year eve party in MP's Annupur district; booked

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Sunil Saraf was on Monday booked for allegedly firing a gunshot in the air while dancing at a New Year's eve function in Anuppur district, a police official said.

The incident, caught on camera, took place on Saturday night at Kotma town, located around 570 km from the state capital Bhopal, after which state Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed the Anuppur district police chief to take action against the Opposition legislator.

Mishra's direction came after a video purportedly showing Saraf dancing on the tune of famous Bollywood song “Maan Hoon Don” on the dais and firing a round from a hand gun in the air during a New Year's eve party started doing the round on social media.

The Congress MLA from Kotma has been charged under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also relevant provisions of the Arms Act, Anuppur superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Singh Panwar told PTI over the phone.

This followed after an FIR (first information report) was registered against the lawmaker on a complaint of a local resident, Bhuneshwar Shukla, submitted at the Kotma police station. ''According to our record, the MLA has a licenced revolver. We will check whether it was the same weapon from which he fired (at the event) as alleged in the complaint,” the SP said.

When contacted, Saraf claimed he had fired from a firecracker gun.

“It was a Diwali gun. People rejoice at midnight to welcome the New Year by cutting cake and bursting crackers,” he said, seeking to downplay the incident.

Earlier in the day, Mishra told reporters in Bhopal, ''I have also seen the video. Brandishing and firing (from pistol) was wrong as it could have led to an untoward incident. I have directed the Anuppur SP to take action.'' This was not the first time that Saraf has landed in trouble. In October last year, the MLA from Kotma in Anuppur was booked for allegedly molesting a 32-year-old woman passenger on board a train in Madhya Pradesh, a charge refuted by him then.

