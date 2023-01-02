Left Menu

Thane BJP seeks Crime Branch probe into attack on office-bearer by workers of Maha CM's Sena faction

A Bharatiya Janata Party delegation met the Thane police commissioner on Monday in connection with the attack on their colleague allegedly by workers of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and sought handing over of the probe to the Crime Branch.Prashant Jadhav 42, the Wagle mandal general secretary of the BJP, was attacked on December 30 when he was putting up a banner on his birthday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 18:26 IST
A Bharatiya Janata Party delegation met the Thane police commissioner on Monday in connection with the attack on their colleague allegedly by workers of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and sought handing over of the probe to the Crime Branch.

Prashant Jadhav (42), the Wagle mandal general secretary of the BJP, was attacked on December 30 when he was putting up a banner on his birthday. He was allegedly attacked by some persons as the banner was blocking sunlight to a housing society, police had said.

At least ten persons, including two former corporators of the BSS faction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have been named in a First Information Report (FIR), as per police.

A cross FIR was also registered against Jadhav, his father, and two others at Wagle Estate police station on Saturday night under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

A release issued on Monday by the local BJP said Thane city unit chief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare and MLA Sanjay Kelkar met Thane police authorities seeking that the probe in the attack on Jadhav be given to the Crime Branch from Wagle Estate police station.

The release claimed Jadhav was attacked for opposing encroachments and alleged Wagle Estate police was going slow on the probe.

Meanwhile, BSS workers held a protest in the area seeking the arrest of Jadhav for allegedly molesting two of their colleagues. The BJP and BSS comprise the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.

