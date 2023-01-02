Truck transporting goods from Mumbai to Ahmedabad gutted in fire in Palghar

A fire gutted a truck transporting goods on Monday in Palghar in Maharashtra, though no one was injured in the incident, a police official said.

The truck was moving from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in neighbouring Gujarat when the fire broke out at 2pm in Kasa police station limits, he added.

''The driver of truck managed to jump out in time. The blaze was put out by two fire engines in an hour,'' he added.

