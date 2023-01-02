Left Menu

Man arrested with carcasses of birds near Chilika lake

While searching, they found the dead birds, she said.He was suspected to have killed the birds by giving poison, she said The carcasses of the birds were buried after post-mortem by veterinary surgeons, she added.With this, wildlife officials have registered at least six bird poaching cases and arrested six hunters during this migration season in Tangi range.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 02-01-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 18:45 IST
Man arrested with carcasses of birds near Chilika lake
  • Country:
  • India

Wildlife personnel on Monday arrested a man from near Chilika lake for allegedly killing birds after four carcasses of feathered creatures were seized from his possession, an official said.

At least four carcasses of three bird species were seized from the possession of the man. The birds were allegedly killed by poisoning them at Barakudi channel, near Kalupada under Tangi range of Chilika wildlife division.

The carcasses of bird species included one large whistling duck, purple moorhen and two Pheasant tailed jacana, said Choodarani Murmu, range officer Tangi.

''The accused person was carrying the carcasses of the birds in a bag, when the wildlife personnel caught him moving suspiciously. While searching, they found the dead birds'', she said.

He was suspected to have killed the birds by giving poison, she said The carcasses of the birds were buried after post-mortem by veterinary surgeons, she added.

With this, wildlife officials have registered at least six bird poaching cases and arrested six hunters during this migration season in Tangi range. At least 24 dead birds were seized from the accused persons. The first bird poaching case was registered on November 22, when the wildlife persons arrested a person and seized two migratory birds near Balipatapur.

Meanwhile patrolling was intensified in and outside the Chilika lake to prevent poaching. While as many as 20 camps have been set up in the lake involving around 80 personnel and three boats, off-shore patrolling also continued in Tangi and Rambha range areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023