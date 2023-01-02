Man arrested with carcasses of birds near Chilika lake

Wildlife personnel on Monday arrested a man from near Chilika lake for allegedly killing birds after four carcasses of feathered creatures were seized from his possession, an official said.

At least four carcasses of three bird species were seized from the possession of the man. The birds were allegedly killed by poisoning them at Barakudi channel, near Kalupada under Tangi range of Chilika wildlife division.

The carcasses of bird species included one large whistling duck, purple moorhen and two Pheasant tailed jacana, said Choodarani Murmu, range officer Tangi.

''The accused person was carrying the carcasses of the birds in a bag, when the wildlife personnel caught him moving suspiciously. While searching, they found the dead birds'', she said.

He was suspected to have killed the birds by giving poison, she said The carcasses of the birds were buried after post-mortem by veterinary surgeons, she added.

With this, wildlife officials have registered at least six bird poaching cases and arrested six hunters during this migration season in Tangi range. At least 24 dead birds were seized from the accused persons. The first bird poaching case was registered on November 22, when the wildlife persons arrested a person and seized two migratory birds near Balipatapur.

Meanwhile patrolling was intensified in and outside the Chilika lake to prevent poaching. While as many as 20 camps have been set up in the lake involving around 80 personnel and three boats, off-shore patrolling also continued in Tangi and Rambha range areas.

