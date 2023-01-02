Three history-sheeters externed from Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and Raigad
Three persons have been externed from Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and Raigad districts for a period of two years for alleged involvement in several criminal cases, a police official said on Monday.
The order was issued by Zone II Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bhiwandi) Navnath Dhavale.
