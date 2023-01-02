Left Menu

Goa tourism minister seeks report from police over tourist's death in New Year celebrations

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Monday sought a report from police over the death of a tourist during New Year celebrations in Vasco town where a water sports activity was conducted illegally.The incident occurred on New Years eve. The tourist suffered a mild cardiac arrest after taking part in the water sports activity.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-01-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 19:09 IST
Goa tourism minister seeks report from police over tourist's death in New Year celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Monday sought a report from police over the death of a tourist during New Year celebrations in Vasco town where a water sports activity was conducted illegally.

The incident occurred on New Year's eve. The tourist suffered a mild cardiac arrest after taking part in the water sports activity. He died on his way to the hospital, police said.

''The tourism department has written a letter to the police asking them to act against the illegal water sports activity in Vasco but despite the letter, the activity continued in a non-notified zone. A tourist has lost his life during the New Year celebration,'' the minister told reporters.

“I have asked the superintendent of police of South Goa why action was not taken in response to the tourism department's letter,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023