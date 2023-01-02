Goa tourism minister seeks report from police over tourist's death in New Year celebrations

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Monday sought a report from police over the death of a tourist during New Year celebrations in Vasco town where a water sports activity was conducted illegally.

The incident occurred on New Year's eve. The tourist suffered a mild cardiac arrest after taking part in the water sports activity. He died on his way to the hospital, police said.

''The tourism department has written a letter to the police asking them to act against the illegal water sports activity in Vasco but despite the letter, the activity continued in a non-notified zone. A tourist has lost his life during the New Year celebration,'' the minister told reporters.

“I have asked the superintendent of police of South Goa why action was not taken in response to the tourism department's letter,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)