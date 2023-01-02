Left Menu

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking SOP for ensuring safety of Indians travelling to foreign countries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 19:12 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking SOP for ensuring safety of Indians travelling to foreign countries
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea of a man, who was earlier detained “illegally” in the UAE over mistaken identity, seeking framing of guidelines to ensure the safety of Indians in foreign countries.

Refusing to lay down standard operating procedures (SOP) for Indians’ safety in offshore nations, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha, however, acknowledged the ordeal of detention faced by Noida-based businessman Praveen Kumar.

Kumar was detained at the Abu Dhabi airport as his face allegedly matched with a “wanted criminal” in a face recognition software on October 11 last year and had to remain in illegal detention for almost four days.

“How can we ask the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to frame the standard operating procedures (SOP)? We have Indian embassies for such purposes... a person will be governed by the law of a particular country,” the bench said.

“We cannot direct the MEA to frame guidelines. Thousands of Indians go abroad. We began by saying that you faced hardship. Can we ask the MEA to say that a person cannot be arrested abroad,” the CJI said.

The bench said that if a person is detained illegally, they can seek consular access and an SOP will not serve the purpose, the bench said. “What you are seeking is not permissible in law,” it said.

Kumar, who was detained in Abu Dhabi on his way to Europe, had made the MEA, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) here as parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023