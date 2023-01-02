Left Menu

Rajouri attacks: LG meets protesters, says govt committed to eliminate terrorism, help families

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday met people protesting against the double terror strikes at the same site in Rajouri within hours, and said the government is committed to eliminate terrorism from the Union Territory and help the affected families.A total of six people were killed in two attacks on civilians at Dangri village -- four on Sunday evening when terrorists opened fire on houses, and two in an IED blast Monday morning -- triggering a protest by the members from the minority community.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A total of six people were killed in two attacks on civilians at Dangri village -- four on Sunday evening when terrorists opened fire on houses, and two in an IED blast Monday morning -- triggering a protest by the members from the minority community. ''I have heard several people among you. It is a commitment of the government of India to stamp out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir,'' the LG told the protesters.

He was accompanied by Director General of Police Dilbag Singh J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina.

''Your feelings will be fully respected,'' the LG told the protesting people, who raised questions on the security situation in Rajouri and also said the withdrawal of weapons from Village Defence Committees (VDCs) have made them an ''easy prey'' to terrorists.

On Sunday evening, terrorists had opened fire at three houses in Dangri village, killing four civilians and injuring six others, according to officials. Fourteen hours later, an IED blast took place near the house of Pritam Lal, a victim of the terror attack on Sunday evening, locals said. There were several people, including Lal's relatives, in the house when the blast took place at around 9.30 am.

This blast killed two cousins -- Sanvi Sharma (16) and Vihan Kumar Sharma (4) -- and left six people injured.

Sinha said there is no compensation to these deaths. ''It is a grave loss to the families. What you told me (about security lapses and measures), I promise you we will go into the depth of the matter. Whatever strong and necessary action is needed will be taken,'' Sinha said.

Expressing sympathies with the families, the LG said he had come to express his condolence and share their grief. ''I and my administration are with these families in stamping out terrorism in J&K. Whatever is to be done, will be done for the families.

Hundreds of people belonging to the minority community are sitting on the dharna with the six bodies. They were demanding a visit by the LG to the spot so that they can put their demands before him.

The LG also met locals, leaders and the grieving families.

Earlier in the day, Sinha said announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia and a government job to the next of kin of the civilians killed in the incident. He said those behind the terror attack will not go unpunished.

''I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,'' Sinha said in a tweet.

He said the seriously injured would be given Rs 1 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

