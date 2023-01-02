European parliament to waiver immunity of two MEPs following EU corruption case
Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 19:35 IST
The European Parliament has launched a procedure to waiver the immunity of two of its members, it said on Monday.
The decision comes after a request from the Belgian judicial authorities who are investigating an EU-Qatar graft scandal.
